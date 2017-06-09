Tipperary transition years engineer their futures at WIT

Tipperary transition year students were delighted to take part in Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT)’s Engineering Your Future (EYF) programme.

The three-day hands-on programme gave the students a meaningful, practical insight into engineering at third level and as a career.

Students from CBS High School Clonmel, Scoil Mhuire Greenhill in Carrick-on-Suir and Presentation Secondary School Thurles discovered if engineering is the career path from them.

The programme is designed to introduce transition year students to the exciting and diverse world of engineering, and to help them gain an in-depth understanding of the diversity of engineering at third level and in industry. During the programme, students participated and enjoyed workshops on energy and building services; physics; mobile phones; electrical and electronic; architecture 3D printing and materials testing; robotics; and visited local factories Schivo and Nypro.

The annual transition year programme is supported by Engineers Ireland's STEPS programme - a strategic partner of Science Foundation Ireland’s Smart Futures initiative – and hosted by a number of third-level institutes throughout Ireland. Around 330 students attended EYF across Ireland in May.

EYF students are tracked over a number of years to monitor their educational and career journeys. 40% of students who took part in Engineering Your Future in 2014 are now studying engineering in their first year in college, and 64% are studying STEM (science technology engineering or maths). 80% of students who took part said the EYF programme helped them decide on their CAO choices.