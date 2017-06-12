Cahir artist's phenomenal portrait of Henry Shefflin unveiled at the National Gallery of Ireland

A portrait by a renowned Tipperary artist of Kilkenny hurling legend Henry Shefflin has been unveiled at the National Gallery of Ireland.

The painting, by Cahir's Gerry Davis, was commissioned by the National Gallery of Ireland as part of the Hennessy Portrait Prize 2016.

Gerry's oil on canvas painting is the most recent addition to the National Portrait Collection and will be on display to the public from this Thursday, June 15th, when the gallery reopens its refurbished historic wings on Merrion Square.

Gerry's art exhibition ‘Canvas’ is also on display at The Source Arts Centre Gallery in Thurles until July 29th.

“We are delighted to add this wonderful portrait of one of Ireland’s greatest hurling legends to the National Portrait Collection which has its new home in the refurbished wings of the Gallery. Our thanks to Hennessy for their continued support of the Hennessy Portrait Prize portrait competition," Sean Rainbird, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, says.

Now in its fourth year, the Hennessy Portrait Prize is awarded to an artist who is a resident of Ireland or an Irish citizen living abroad, chosen by a panel of judges. The aim of the competition is to showcase and encourage interest in contemporary portraiture. The winning artist receives a prize of €15,000 and a commission worth €5,000 to produce a portrait of an Irish sitter for inclusion in the National Portrait Collection.

Closing date for this year’s Hennessy Portrait Prize competition is July 14th. See www.nationalgallery.ie for more information.