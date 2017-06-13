Young Carrick-on-Suir boxers excel at All-Ireland Championships

Carrick-on-Suir’s St. Nicholas Boxing Club had a great season of boxing at the highest level in the country.

St. Nicholas Boxing Club would like to congratulate Dane Finn, Josh Power, Chantelle Robinson and Scott Stewart on reaching the All-Ireland Boxing Championships in the National Stadium, Dublin, in their weight divisions.

Darren O’Dwyer also won at the Munster Finals, but due to a school trip missed his weigh-in date for the All-Ireland Championships.

The club are sending super bantamweight Emma O’Neill to Haringey Boxing Club in London and a team to Monkstown Boxing Club in Dublin this month where Dane Finn will be representing the Munster team.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for Dane to box for his province and hopefully he will get to bring more gold back to the town,” the club say.

St. Nicholas Boxing Club’s annual flag day collection takes place on Friday 16th and Saturday 17th June in Carrick-on-Suir.

“Funds raised are all the club has to use during the year so please support the young boxers of Carrick-on-Suir. If you have any free time to help out on the day, please contact the club on 086-8612676. Your support will be greatly appreciated,” the club adds.

St. Nicholas Boxing Club reopens the first week in September at their Greenside base in Carrick-on-Suir. New members are always welcome.