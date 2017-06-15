Clonmel school dazzle spectators with musical extravaganza

Clonmel's Ss. Peter and Paul’s Primary School was the place to be on Friday 9th June for the school’s gala concert.

Parents and families turned out in great numbers to enjoy a feast of music featuring the junior and senior bands, school choir and ukulele orchestras. The excitement was palpable as over 120 talented performers dazzled spectators.

MC Eddie Kearney introduced each performance, with the junior band taking to the stage first. It was hard to believe that these boys had only started to play their instruments at the end of January. The audience was astounded at the progress they had made in just five months, entertaining with a selection of familiar tunes. Their confidence was impressive as each section was featured and the boys were very happy to take their well-deserved applause. This section of the concert concluded when the juniors were joined by the senior band for two popular numbers.

Next on stage were the senior band. The boys gave a polished performance under the direction of Peter Taylor and principal Yvonne Moran. Their pieces included a Beatles Medley, a selection from Les Miserables and the theme tune from Game of Thrones. Unfortunately they had to bid farewell to their 6th class musicians who were giving their final performance after several years playing with the band.

The bands were followed by an impressive performance from the ukulele orchestras. Fifty 4th class pupils, along with class teacher Jimmy Fenlon, gave a lovely rendition of Oh Susannah and Waltzing Mathilda, led by teacher Laura Ryan. Jimmy was congratulated for his courage in taking up the instrument the previous year. Indeed other teachers have now followed suit and the pupils are looking forward to competing with them in their X-Factor competition later in the year.

SS. Peter & Paul's junior boys.

5th class proved their prowess with sing-a-long versions of Hey Jude and Count on Me. The audience joined in with enthusiasm, raising the roof with their singing. Many of the talented 5th class musicians performed with the band and choir.

The school choir stole the show with their beautiful singing. The lovely arrangements, the variety of their pieces and the quality of their young voices was commented on by many. Soloists Joey, Cillian, Dónal and Alex certainly impressed in One Small Voice.

The Lion King arrangement appealed hugely to the audience and it was clear that the choir enjoyed singing it too. There were notable performances from Paul, Jack, Eric and Ben who were certainly having fun with their solos.

MC Eddie Kearney acknowledged the many staff members who contribute to the school’s renowned music programme. Gratitude was expressed to Peter Taylor for his work with the band, Laura Ryan for her work with the choir and principal Yvonne Moran, the driving force behind the music programme. He also thanked transition year students Dillon English and Luke Condon for their work throughout the year.

Events like this would not happen without the behind the scenes work of many others including Catherine Kearney, Fiona Donnelly, Orla Tobin, Mike Ring, Chris Ryan, Roz Browne and Valerie Clancy. Supervising pupils, organising equipment and assisting with rehearsals are all vital elements in bringing performances like this to fruition.

An uplifting performance of Riptide involving the full choir and more than 80 ukulele players bought the concert to a fitting conclusion.

Next year is the 25th anniversary of Ss. Peter and Paul’s CBS Band, with planning already underway to mark the occasion.