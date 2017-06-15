Tipperary's Alan Quinlan to focus on positive mental health in ambassador role

Former Munster and Ireland rugby international Alan Quinlan has been reappointed to his role as a health and wellness ambassador with Aramark, a global provider of award-winning services in food, facilities management and property.

Tipperary’s Alan will be working with the company to promote healthy lifestyle choices in workplaces across Ireland.

Alan will focus on positive mental health and the importance of good nutrition and being physically healthy to a person’s mental wellbeing in particular.

“I’m delighted to be continuing in my role as health and wellness ambassador with Aramark and to continue the great work we have been doing together to encourage people to take charge of their health,” Alan said.

“Our physical health affects our mental health and how we cope with the stresses and strains of everyday life. The mind-body connection is real, yet most people still take it for granted.

“Having spent many years as a professional rugby player with both Munster and the Irish squad, I believe that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind and taking care of your health helps keep you in good shape both physically and mentally,” he added.