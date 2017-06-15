Treble for Tipperary club at popular festival

Dundrum AC athlete Gareth McGlinchey (16:41) had a superb race to win the New Inn Festival 5k on Saturday 10th June.

15 senior, juvenile and Fit4Life Dundrum AC athletes competed in total in dry conditions with some wind.

The biggest challenge that faced competitors was the straight hill of 1.2km to the finish line.

Other Dundrum AC results included 11th Shane Buckley in a personal best (PB) time of 19:09. 11 year old Shane took 24 seconds off his previous PB and was 1st juvenile. Laura Armstrong was 15th overall and 1st lady in a time of 20:34. These three combined to make it a triple win for Dundrum AC.

Shane Buckley (1st juvenile), Gareth McGlinchey (1st male) and Laura Armstrong (1st lady) at the New Festival 5k.

Next for the club was 16th Declan Buckley (20:35), 30th Martha Quirke 21:49 and was 3rd lady, 32nd Teresa O'Connor (22:00) and was 4th lady, 52nd Tracie O'Dwyer (25:03), 68th Niamh Buckley (26:47), 77th Caroline Dawdry (27:55), 78th Aine Bradshaw (27:55) taking 2 minutes 39 seconds off of her previous PB, 81st Patricia Moloney (28:19) taking 53 seconds off of her previous PB, 85th Catriona Sadlier (29:19), 88th Grainne O'Dwyer (29:26) taking 17 seconds off of her previous PB, 143rd Triona Buckley (42:48) 144th Cian Buckley (42:58).

There were great dynamics within this group with father Declan Buckley, his wife Triona Buckley and their three children Shane, Niamh and Cian all racing. Fit4Life leaders Gareth and Laura and the Fit4life ladies they coach also took part.

Circle of Friends 5k

Dundrum AC had a double win at the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre 5k family fun run and walk in Tipperary Town recently. Stephen Ryan won the men's race in 18:30 and Dymphna Ryan was 1st Lady in a fantastic time of 19:54. Mairead Julian and Christina Fryday also did the walk/run with their children.

Rossmore Fun Run

Willie O'Dwyer won Rossmore National School Parents Association’s 6.7km fun run, with Michèal Coen coming 4th and Catriona Sadlier 2nd lady home. Margaret Kelly also competed at the event.

10k for Hospice

Four Dundrum AC athletes competed in a 10k charity walk/run/cycle the village recently in aid of South Tipperary Hospice Home Care Team and in memory of Paddy Horgan. Claire Devitt completed the run in 43:50. Elaine Murphy, Margaret Kelly and Margaret Carroll also took part.

Drom and Inch 5k

Colm Bradshaw (17:35) won the Drom and Inch Camogie 5k fun run on Friday 9th June in wet and windy conditions. Fit4Life ladies results included 90th Christina Fryday (27:31) and 91st Mary Shanahan (27:33) who took 28 seconds off of her previous personal best.

Moyne 10k

Three Dundrum AC athletes competed in the Moyne AC 10k mini marathon on June bank holiday Monday Michael Ryan placed 3rd in 36:07, 19th Michael Moore in 40:48 and 23rd Noel Casey in 41:04.

Tullaroan 5k

Noel Casey (20:09) placed 4th in Tullaroan Athletic Club’s 5k event on Saturday 3rd of June.

Juvenile training

Juvenile training every Tuesday and Friday at 7pm, at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum.

Fit4Life

Fit4Life training every Monday and Thursday at 7pm at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Some Monday nights are at the duck pond so please keep an eye out on the Fit4Life Dundrum page on Facebook.

Coillte 10k

Dundrum AC’s 32nd annual Coillte 10k will be held on Wednesday 5th July at 8pm over two loops on a flat course. There will also be a 5k for juniors. Quality hand embroidered towel for all finishers. €15 entry for adults and €10 for Juniors. Chip timed.