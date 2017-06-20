Carrick-on-Suir club stand 'United Against Suicide'

Carrick United AFC, in conjunction with Pieta House, will officially launch their new suicide awareness initiative ‘United Against Suicide’ in early July.

The idea behind the United Against Suicide campaign is to spread awareness of suicide, to protect the health of club members and to let all know that ‘It is ok not to be ok!’

As part of the United Against Suicide campaign, Carrick United will include a new information stand and large sign at the clubhouse to raise awareness. The Premier team jerseys will carry the suicide prevention ribbon and the United Against Suicide banner.

SafeTalk and Suicide Assist courses will be held at Carrick United in the near future, and prior to every junior home game in the forth-coming season, a picture will be taken of the home team and hopefully the away team behind the United Against Suicide banner which will be shared on social media.

“The hope is that every club in the league will join Carrick United in these pictures to help spread awareness and help fight the battle united together. Remember, alone we are strong, but united we are strongest,” a club statement reads.

Carrick United have been shortlisted for the prestigious FAI Club of the Year 2017.

As Carrick United approaches its 50th anniversary next year, South Tipp Today will take a look at the club’s progression and development since its foundation in 1968 in the issue out Thursday, June 29.