Medal haul for Tipperary club at county track and field

23 Dundrum AC athletes took part in the County Juvenile ‘B’ Track and Field in Clonmel on Sunday 25th June. There were some fine club performances with double gold medals being won by Aidan Skeffington in the boys under 12 80m and long jump, and by Shannon O’Grady in the girls under 11 80m and turbo javelin.

There were also gold medals for Orla Ryan in the girls under 13 600m, Cathal Heney in the boys under 10 long jump and Aisling Carroll in the girls under 9 turbo javelin.

Silver medals were won by Orla Ryan in the girls under 13 80m, Bobby McLoughlin in the boys under 9 200m, Aisling DeCruis in the girls under 11 500m, Ruby Kelly in the girls under 10 300m and Tadhg O’Donnell in the boys under 12 600m.

Bronze medals were won by Aisling DeCruis in the girls under 11 turbo javelin, Nessa Dwan in the girls under 9 200m, Cathal Heney in the boys under 10 300m, Conor Kennedy in the boys under 10 long jump, Emma Kingston in the girls under 10 long jump and Bobby McLoughlin in the boys under 9 60m.

Other Dundrum AC juveniles that took part included Cian Buckley, Oisin O’Neill and Eoin Kennedy in the boys under 9 race; Anna Butler, Belle Kelly and Muireann O’Neill in the girls under 9; Kate McCarthy and Brid Quirke in the girls under 10; Sarah McLoughlin in the girls under 11; Jack Heffernan in the boys under 11; and Paula Quirke in the girls under 12.

Most juveniles won medals in the combined club relays where all club athletes were mixed together to form teams.

Training has finished for the summer and will return in September.

Dundrum AC wish Shane Buckley the best of luck in the under 12 All-Ireland 600m and turbo javelin in Tullamore, and also congratulate Lorna Ryan who ran well in the Munster under 14 800m and 1,500m.

Dave Fogarty 4 Mile

16 Dundrum AC athletes, including 10 Fit4Life ladies, competed at the annual Dave Fogarty 4 Mile in Thurles recently.

The event was hosted by Thurles Crokes AC, with weather conditions good over a challenging hilly course. First home for the club was 4th Dermot Hayes (22:17), followed by 6th Colm Bradshaw (22:44) and 23rd and 4th lady Linda Grogan (25:30). It was great running by Colm and Linda considering they both won the Golden GAA 5k the previous night. Other Dundrum AC results included 31st Michael Moore (26:31), who 32nd Laura Armstrong (26:37), 52nd Mairead Julian (28:54), 72nd Brid Quirke (31:28), 83rd Tracie O'Dwyer (33:16), 94th Aisling Kiely (35:05, 1st over 55 ladies), 96th Elaine Murphy (35:29), 102nd Mary Shanahan (36:33), 103rd Caroline Dawdry (37:07), 104th Christina Fryday (37:10), 105th Martina Butler (37:17), 114th Patricia Moloney (39:13) and 115th Catriona Sadlier (39:19).

Grand Prix

Dundrum AC’s Kevin Moore, representing Brighton and Hove City AC, placed 12th in a personal best time of 8:45 at the 3,000m BMC Grand Prix in Watford on Saturday 24th June.