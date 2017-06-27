PHOTOS: Cahir kids buzzing for summer holidays

Our Lady of Mercy Primary School in Cahir had a glorious sports day recently as excitement for the summer holidays continues to build.

Ten different stations organised by sixth class girls ensured that everyone from junior infants to fifth class were kept busy.

Each class had 15 minutes at each station, ensuring plenty of variety and providing everyone the chance to participate in as many activities as possible.

“Our emphasis as always for this day is on fun and participation,” a school spokesperson says.

“Each class had a very eventful day with lots of activities from the traditional egg and spoon, running and sack race to the ever popular obstacle course, water tunnel and water balloon volleyball.

“Sixth class girls also organised dancing with pompoms, skipping and hoola hoops to music which set the atmosphere with lots of children dancing and skipping to the beat.

“We would like to thank our present sixth class for their great organisational skills and for helping us to create many happy school memories,” the spokesperson adds.