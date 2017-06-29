Top awards for exceptional Cahir kids

The pupils of Montessori Naíonra Pre-School in Cahir were awarded honours by the Irish Board of Speech and Drama for their recent exams in poetry and communication skills.

Brian English, Brónagh O’Donnell, Callum O’Connell, Emma O’Gorman, Kayleigh Walsh, Maja Gutowska, Molly Boles, Olivia Guidera, Olivia Hanna, Ryan Davis, Ryan Rea-Whelan, Robyn Sweeney, Sadhbh Elebert, Zuzanna Dymarkowska, Roko Gagula, Estela Menkevicuite, David Miron and Gabriel Corniciuc are thrilled with the recognition.

The senior pupils of Lynch School of Speech and Drama were awarded honours in their exams - Tianna Hallinan, Mia Cahill, Rosie Sheehy and Doireann Elebert at grade one; George Seery at grade three; and Kate McKenna at grade four. These students presented poetry, mime, reading and communication skills in their exams.

George Seery was also awarded a distinction and medal for his exceptional work.