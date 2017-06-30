Importance of family carers and suicide awareness dominate Cahir event

An information morning centred on family caring and suicide awareness struck a chord at Cahir Parish Rooms recently.

The Carers Week event was launched by Patsy McGurk, recipient of this year’s Eileen Anderson Unsung Hero Award. Patsy commended the work of carers and said that they are Ireland's unsung heroes who need more supports.

Guest speaker Peter Butler highlighted the importance of the Senior Alert Scheme to carers and those living alone.

C Saw’s Joe Leahy spoke about suicide awareness and the benefits of counselling. Audrey Wagner of the Counselling Service provided information about the free counselling sessions that are available throughout the year at Family Carer Ireland’s centre in Clonmel.

Family Carer Ireland area manager, Cllr. Richie Molloy, discussed carers rights and entitlements, while also encouraging the local community to get involved in upcoming events and courses.

Vintage tea and refreshments by Joan Looby were served afterwards on what was an informative and enjoyable morning for all involved.

You can contact Family Carers Ireland in Clonmel on 052-6170455.