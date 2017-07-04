Preparations underway for Tipperary Musical Society's 2018 show

Tipperary Musical Society are calling on new members to get involved in their 2018 production of Pirates of Penzance.

The classic musical comedy will run from 12th-17th March 2018 at Tipperary Excel Centre and promises to be a huge hit.

One of Tipperary Musical Society’s founding members, Michael O'Donoghue, will direct the production.

Michael will be joined by Helen Colbert as musical director and Miriam Ball as choreographer.

The society’s new committee, elected at their recent AGM, is as follows: chairperson - Joe Franklin, vice-chairperson/production manager - Brian English, secretary - Mairéad Breen, assistant secretary - Karyn Gilligan, treasurer - Séamus O'Reilly, PRO - Marguerite Furlong, assistant PRO - Aileen Ryan, social secretaries - David Condon and Damien Ryan, and assistant officer - Alma Quinn.

Contact them on Facebook, email tipperarymusicalsociety@gmail.com or call 087-7096956.