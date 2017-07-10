270 runners take part in annual Tipperary race

270 took part in Dundrum AC’s 32nd annual Coillte 10k in the county Tipperary village recently.

The field included 23 juniors who ran 5k, with all finishers getting a quality hand embroidered souvenir towel.

Thurles Crokes AC’s Patsy Dorney, who celebrated his 80th birthday days before the race, blew the whistle to set the field on their way.

Clonliffe Harriers AC's David Mansfield won the senior men's race in 32:03. Crecora’s Niall Shanahan Crecora took 2nd place in 32:22, 3rd Limerick AC's Colm Turner in 32:44, 4th An Ríocht AC's John Dornan in 32:58 and 5th Dundrum AC's Kevin Moore in 33:13.

Siobhan O’Doherty won the senior women’s contest in 36:40 to set a record of ten victories in the race, a magnificent achievement watched by her proud parents Eamon and Agnes who have been coming to Dundrum to support her since she was running the Junior 5k race. Other results in the category included 2nd Michelle Cox from Newbridge AC (38:20), 3rd Madeline Loughnane from Thurles Crokes (39:04), 4th Linda Grogan from Dundrum AC (39:45), 5th Grainne O’Callaghan from North Cork AC (39:48) and 6th Aine Roche from Clonmel AC (41:02).

The master categories were hotly contested with three records broken. In the men’s, Denis Shanahan from Thurles Crokes made the trip to his mother’s home place to win the over 40 contest in 33:54. Portlaoise’s Tony Reidy set a new course record of 33:45 in the over 45 category, while Dundrum’s Dermot Hayes continued his great form with victory in the over 50 section in 35:17. Michael Moore continued a great night for the local club with victory in the over 55 section in 41:17. Tipperary Town’s James Sullivan set a new record in the men's over 60 race with a time of 39:55.

The master women were led home by Derg AC’s Maeve Flannery in 41:51 in the over 35 category. Paula Mills from Thurles Crokes had an emotional win in the over 45 category in 44:37, while Clonmel’s Siobhan McHugh victory in the over 45 category set a new course record of 42:34. Eileen Carey from Thurles Crokes won the over 50 category in 53:06 and Dorothy Ryan from the Limerick Country Club won the over 55 category in 46:52.

The Junior Women’s 5k was won for the second year in a row by Louise Stack from Portlaoise in 19:47, with Tara McDonough making the long trip from North Down for 2nd and a youthful Millie Kelly from Dundrum AC taking 3rd spot.

The Junior Men’s 5k was won by Fred Crowley from Thurles Crokes AC in 17:46, followed by Kevin O’Grady from Ashbrook Lawn in 2nd and French athlete Alexandre Davy from the Ena Angers club in 3rd.

Dundrum AC would like to thank everyone who participated and helped make the event a huge success, including main sponsor Coillte and recreation officer Mary O'Brien who presented the prizes to the winners.

Dundrum AC Club results:

JUNIOR 5K

10th Jerry Hayes 21:46

11th Millie Kelly 21:56 (3rd girl)

12th Stephen McDonald 22:33

14th Thomas Moore 25:53

15th Michael Furlong 26:14

16th David Carroll 26:37

17th Paula Quirke 27:07

18th Ruby Kelly 27:55

19th Emma Kingston 27:55

20th Niamh Buckley 28:11

22nd Samikshya Sunar 34:41.



SENIOR 10K

5th Kevin Moore 33:13

12th Gareth McGlinchey 34:57

14th Dermot Hayes 35:17 (1st over 50)

18th Michael Ryan 35:51 PB

20th Colm Bradshaw 36:00

24th Michael J Ryan 36:45

26th Willie O'Dwyer 36:58 (2nd over 45)

40th James Ryan 38:08 (2nd over 50)

44th Martin Keane 38:32

53rd Donal Keane 39:34

55th Linda Grogan 39:45 PB (4th lady)

61st Tony Delaney 40:20.

66th John Shanahan 40:32

67th Tommy Byrnes 40:57

71st Michael Moore 41:17 (1st over 55)

74th Noel Casey 41:55

76th Jim Halley 42:02

81st Sean McGrath 42:19

89th Laura Armstrong 42:51

101st Mark Cullinane 44:02

112th Michael Browne 44:46

119th Martha Quirke 45:05 (2nd over 40 Lady)

120th Catherine Fogarty 45:07

123rd Teresa O'Connor 45:10

129th Mairead Julian 45:29

148th Declan Hogan 47:38

152nd Mary Keane 48:08

158th Brid Quirke 48:55 PB

175th Tracie O'Dwyer 50:41 PB

198th Eilish Ryan 54:33

207th Elaine Murphy 55:53 PB

208th Aisling Kiely 55:57

210th Sarah Butler 56:00 PB

217th Christina Fryday 57:25

218th Sarah Fitzpatrick 57:41

221st Patricia Lanigan Ryan 59:34 PB

223rd Patricia Moloney 59:40 PB.

Dublin Docklands 5k

Mary Shanahan placed 919th in a time of 26:10 at the Dublin Docklands 5k last Thursday. Hosted by Crusaders AC, over 1,800 participants took part.

Cahir Half Marathon

Linda Grogan had a superb race to win the Cahir Half Marathon in a time of 1:29:01 last Sunday. She placed 24th overall in the Mooreabbey Milers AC hosted event.

Killusty 5 Mile

Five Dundrum AC athletes took part in the Killusty 5 Mile on Friday 30th June. Club results included 11th Jim Halley (32:51), followed by Fit4Life ladies 39th Sarah Fitzpatrick (47:15), 41st Christina Fryday (47:59), 45th Mary Shanahan (49:13) and was 1st lady over 35 and 47th Patricia Moloney (49:35).

Track and Field

11-year-old Shane Buckley placed 9th in the under 12 600m contest in a time of 1:46.13 at the Irish Life Health National Juvenile Track and Field Championships in Tullamore recently.