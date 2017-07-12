Successful Get into Golf programme at Cahir Park drives the sport in the right direction

The 'Get into Golf' drive was a great success at Cahir Park Golf Club thanks to enthusiastic lady captain Rosemary Maher and her hard working committee.

More than 90 ladies taking part in the taster session,with the majority going on to take on the eight-week beginner/improver course.

Melissa Flahavan, Caroline O’Reilly, Mary Cotter and Breda Marnane.

Delighted with the response to the national campaign to encourage more people into the sport, the committee and Pro David Ryan’s efforts paid off, with a large number of the group now looking forward to taking up golf club membership at Cahir Park.

“Well done to all involved and we look forward to seeing all those new faces out on the course. The ‘Whatsapp’ group chat will remain up so that all the newbies can chat together. Any social events in the club and out on the course will be posted to keep everyone up-to date,” a club spokesperson added.

Long time Cahir Park Golf Club member Catherine English (centre) with 'Get Into Golf' ladies Mary Heffernen and Nora Irwin.