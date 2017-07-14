Rockwell Rovers: Pictures of Tipperary players with aspiring stars at Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camp

Tipperary captain Pádraic Maher and footballer Alan Moloney joined the action at Rockwell Rovers very successful week-long Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camp earlier this month.

“A big thank you to Tipperary senior hurling captain Pádraic Maher for attending the camp, signing jerseys and hurleys for the children and posing for photos," a club spokesperson said.

“Local clubman and Tipperary footballer, Alan Moloney, brought the Allianz Football League trophy. Alan stopped en route to Breffni Park, Cavan, where Tipperary had a fantastic win the following day. Their visits were very much appreciated by children and parents alike.

“Thanks to the parents who supplied and served delicious sandwiches each day and ensured that everything ran smoothly.

“Thanks to Anita O’Dwyer from Little Treasurers Crèche, New Inn, who supplied refreshments for the children during the week, especially on the last day.

“Thanks to Christy who had the pitch in perfect condition for the week; John Landy for taking some lovely photos; and Kevin Halley, Tom O'Donoghue and all the coaches for their help and support during the week,”the club spokesperson added.