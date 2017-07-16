Clonmel volunteer re-elected to national board of Irish Red Cross

Clonmel volunteer Darren Ryan has been reappointed to the Board of Directors of the Irish Red Cross for the next three years.

Darren, who has been a member of Clonmel Red Cross for the last 24 years, was reappointed on Saturday (July 15) at the governing body’s meeting in Dublin. Darren is currently a Government nominee on the governing body of the Irish Red Cross following recommendation by then Minister for Defence Simon Coveney TD.

Darren is an extremely active volunteer both at national and local level, holding a number of positions within the Irish Red Cross and has extensive experience within the society.

A past chairperson of Irish Red Cross Youth, Darren is currently serving as Clonmel Red Cross branch secretary. Darren is a present member of the General Assembly of Irish Red Cross. He has chaired the Irish Red Cross Strategy Development Team, which saw the introduction of the IRC Strategy The Way to 2018.

He is a member of the Governance Working Group of the Irish Red Cross, which oversees the constitution and operating rules of the society. Darren is chairperson of the National Safeguarding Committee of the Irish Red Cross, with responsibility for Garda Vetting and safeguarding awareness training.

Speaking following his reappointment, Darren thanked all his colleagues on the governing body for expressing confidence in him and said he is looking forward to the three year term ahead.