Tipperary man leads family friendly nature walk in this summer

A family friendly nature walk following the Kilmacoliver Loop at Tullahought, Co. Kilkenny, will be guided on Sunday 30th July by Carrick-on-Suir’s Brian White.

Brian has significant knowledge of nature and the environment, having led walks during the Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art in the town.

The walk starts at the Tullahought Wildlife Pond and follows a path through various diverse habitats, peaking near the Stone Circle on Kilmacoliver with views across Carrigadoon and Slievenamon, the Slate Quarries and large parts of Kilkenny and Tipperary.

The walk is being organised by the Suir Valley Environmental Group, who continue to safeguard the local landscape and environment.

The walk starts from the Wildlife Pond at 2pm. All ages welcome.