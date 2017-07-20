PHOTO GALLERY: Tipperary stars make dreams come true at summer camp

Over 200 kids had a fantastic week of fun and games at Cahir GAA’s recent summer camp.

“Thank you to Tipperary inter county stars Ronan Maher, Dan McCormack and Conor Sweeney who turned up during the week to sign autographs, answer questions and take part in some skills games,” a club spokesperson said.

“Thanks also to our own club members Nicholas Reidy and Stephen Grogan who paraded the under 17 All-Ireland Celtic Challenge trophy around to all groups.

“A big thank you to all our coaches and helpers that gave up their time during the weekend. Finally, thank you to all who helped organise the week and made it a huge success,” the spokesperson added.

Other Cahir GAA news

Cahir were defeated by Ballybacon/Grange 1-09 to 3-19 in Goatenbridge in the Junior A hurling league recently.