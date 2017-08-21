PHOTO GALLERY: Tipperary, Waterford and Cork join forces for Sean Kelly Tour

Cyclists from across Tipperary, Waterford and Cork joined forces to make the 2017 Sean Kelly Tour a huge success last weekend.

The tour paid tribute to the great Sean Kelly, consisting of the 50k Kelly Cruise which took in part of the fantastic new Waterford Greenway, the much loved 100k Kelly Heritage Route and the 160k Kelly Comeragh Challenge which was tweaked to challenge serious cyclists with over 2000 metres of climbing.

Organisers thanked all who made the event a huge success on their Sean Kelly Tour Facebook page. “Hats off, hats off, hats off to the brave souls that took on this beast today and to our amazing stewards, food and waterstop crew who kept you fed and watered and got you all home safe”.

Organisers added: “Where do we start....first we'd like to thank YOU! the cyclists from all over Ireland, Europe and further afield that continue to support our event year on year, to our wonderful sponsors some of whom have been with us since the beginning..... but more than anything after a challenging day like today we need to thank our volunteers and the communities across Waterford and from Tipperary and Cork who go above and beyond year after year to make this event the success it is. We hope you will join us in singing their praises here........ THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!!”