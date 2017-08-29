Glamorous debs ball for Tipperary students in Cork

Rockwell College's Leaving Cert results day and debs ball marked the end of a wonderful secondary school experience for students at the Tipperary school.

The dull and dreary weather was a sharp contrast to the sunny mood at Rockwell College recently as 89 Leaving Certificate pupils who sat their examinations in June finally received their results. The achievements reflected the high abilities of the exceptional student cohort of 2017.

Conor Murphy and Cathal Murphy with their mothers Ruth and Deirdre celebrating getting their Leaving Cert results.

In all, over 30% of the Rockwell College students achieved 500 points or higher, in comparison to around 9% nationally, and all candidates were delighted with their results. Three of the candidates achieved over 600 points - Roisin McCarthy (Cahir), John Purcell (Cashel) and Cahal Murphy (Clonmel) - and in total 12 % of candidates exceeded 550 points.

There were strong grades achieved across all subjects, with grades in Maths, History, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English, Accounting and Geography well in excess of the national average.

Roisin McCarthy and her father Karl.

Principal Audrey O’Byrne and deputy principal Michael Doyle praised the success of all the students, commenting that the results were evidence of the commitment of the teachers of Rockwell College and strong work ethic demonstrated by the Leaving Certificate students across all ranges of ability.

Rockwell College student of the year John Purcell and his mother Joan.

There was also a jubilant atmosphere as the stylish students headed to their debs ball in Rochestown, County Cork, before embarking on exciting careers after school.