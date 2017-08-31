Brilliant photos out and about Tipperary this summer

Cahir's Dylan Nugent, Rebecca Davis, Aisling Caplice and Michael Lonergan enjoying the Coláiste Dún Iascaigh debs ball.

Rockwell Rovers under 10 camogie team took part in the county blitz at The Ragg.

Cashel's John O'Dwyer won the Vee Decent Freewheel Cycle Challenge at the Clogheen Festival.

Tipperary football captain Brian Fox with Fr. Sheehys under 8s at Cúl Camp in Clogheen.

Clonmel's Liam and Ann Reidy celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Cappawhite GAA Club's Ryan Renehan accepting his second place prize at the All-Ireland Under 16 Poc Fada in the Cooley Mountains.

An overwhelmed Susan Carey is congratulated by Cahir Park lady captain Rosemary Maher on winning the Captain's Prize. Susan's daughters Kathleen and Siobhan were on hand to celebrate their mother’s victory.

Celebrations are continuing at Brian Borus following the under 13 girls winning the County League title recently.

Ardfinnan’s Maeve Murphy with her boyfriend Mikey Walsh at the Vee Decent Freewheel Cycle Challenge at the Clogheen Festival.

The Brian Borus Camogie Club's under 6 side that played Ballybacon/Grange.

An exhibition match at Carrick-on-Suir Social & Literary Club with Wayne Mardle.

Aleksis Konus, Alexander Matas, Mark Barsoum and Evan McGrath enjoying Our Lady of Mercy Primary School in Cahir's sports day.

The Women's Rugby World Cup trophy tour stopped off at Carrick-on-Suir RFC.

Dundrum AC's Tracie O'Dwyer with her husband and children enjoying the Colour Run at Tipperary Racecourse.

Clonmel CBS High School graduates celebrating their Leaving Cert results.

Cian Brannigan, Dan Walsh, Eilish Kennedy and Roisin Finnane at Rockwell College's debs in Cork.

Lattin Cullen's Leah (under 14), Aine and Shane Carew (under 16) won gold medals for model making at the National Community Games Finals.

Conor Murphy and Cathal Murphy with their mothers Ruth and Deirdre on Leaving Cert results day at Rockwell College.

Lennon Caplice, Matas Menkevics and Fionn Fogarty at Cahir Park AFC's summer camp.