Junior Cert results: Top marks for Tipperary students

2,313 proud Tipperary students received their Junior Cert examination results on Wednesday (September 13), with many achieving top marks.

English was the first subject to be examined under the new framework for Junior Cycle, with both the new grade format for English (Distinction, Higher Merit and so on) and the old grade format (A, B, C and so on) for all other subjects appearing on the Statements of Provisional Examination Results issued by the State Examination Commission.

84 “thrilled” Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel, students are celebrating their “outstanding” results. “Many students got over five As, one student got nine As, and honours Maths in particular was very strong in the school,” deputy principal Michael O'Loughlin told The Nationalist.

Mr. O'Loughlin said the Junior Cert is a great benchmark for students before the Leaving Cert. “It gives students confidence and an idea of where they are at,” he highlighted.

62 hard-working Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule, students produced “fantastic” results. “The Junior Cert is a very important trial run for students before Leaving Cert,” principal James Williams underlined.

84 Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, students are “delighted” with their results. “The students achieved above and beyond their potential. It's great for their self-confidence ahead of the Leaving Cert,” smiled deputy principal Brendan O’Dwyer.

61 Rockwell College students got on “great” in their Junior Cert. “There was a high uptake of higher level maths at Rockwell and students got on very well. Congratulations to Luke Fogarty from Thurles who got eight As and two Bs,” principal Audrey Byrne said.

“The Junior Cert has its critics, but it’s on days like today when you see the delight of students that you know that all the hard work is worth it. Students can now celebrate and enjoy the fruits of their labour,” she added.

St. Ailbe's School, Tipperary town, students are “absolutely delighted" with their results. “All 52 students got on fantastic. The new Junior Cert has made them more creative and resilient. It has equipped them for very promising futures and given them the tools to be able to adapt in their careers,” principal Ruaidhri Devitt noted.

26 Patrician Presentation Secondary School, ​Fethard, students are feeling extremely proud after doing exceptionally well in their Junior Cert. “The new grading system for English was a very positive move and we are looking forward to more subjects coming on stream,” principal Pat Coffey said.

“It's exciting times at the school. Our teachers are being upskilled and we are reviewing the curriculum in line with the new Junior Cycle,” he added.

Cashel Community School congratulated their Junior Cert results recipients after a “difficult and challenging year”. Principal John Gallagher paid tribute to the school’s committed teachers, guidance counsellors, SNAs and ancillary staff. He acknowledged the support from parents who constantly promote excellence and a good work ethic at Cashel Community School.

“There were some excellent results across the board at Cashel Community School, and the students have been rewarded for all their hard work and efforts during the last three years.

“We in Cashel Community School believe that success comes in many forms. Whilst acknowledging the outstanding achievements of those pupils who scored very well in the Junior Certificate, we also recognise and applaud the excellent achievements of the many students who fulfilled their potential,” Mr. Gallagher said.

Mr. Gallagher paid special tribute to Kate Bourke who achieved straight As in all her subjects. “This, by any standard, is a phenomenal achievement,” adding: “As a school we look forward to seeing our students build on these results as they progress into the senior cycle and beyond.”