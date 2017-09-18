The best of the action from Tipperary's Knock ME Down Challenge

190 people took part in a very enjoyable Knock ME Down Challenge in county Tipperary last Saturday.

Participants cycled from Newcastle to the picnic site outside of Clogheen on route to The Vee. This was followed by a cross country run/walk to Bay Lough where they got in canoes and crossed the lake. They finished by running/walking back to the picnic site, before cycling back to Newcastle for a meal in the GAA centre.

Organisers are already planning the third installment of the challenge for 2018 after the success of this year's event.