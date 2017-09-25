Tipperary brother and sister wow the Wellie Walk at National Ploughing Championships

Tipperary siblings Patrick (5) and Eleanor (2) Cullagh wowed judges on the Wellie Walk with her megawatt smiles, flashy wellies and fabulous style in the Brightest Boots final at the National Ploughing Championships last Thursday.

Solus Light Bulbs invited all budding farmers to upload a picture with their brightest boots or flashy wellies to the @solusbulbs Facebook or upload a picture to any social media platform using #BrightestBoots.

The Solus team were also busy hunting for bright boots and megawatt smiles amongst visitors at the National Ploughing Championships. All finalists received a goodie bag from Solus, with the Wellie Walk at Lynam Garden Furniture alight and thoroughly enjoyed by all.

