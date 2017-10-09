WINNER: The best restaurant in Tipperary is….

Parkers Holycross (34%) has been voted Tipperary’s Best Restaurant by The Nationalist readers.

Chez Hans Cashel (22%), Barne Lodge Clonmel (11%), Baileys Hotel Cashel (11%) and Feehan's Bar Cashel (5%) make up the Top 5.

Clonmel’s Red Herring and Tipperary Town’s Prime 74 Restaurant set the pace early on when we launched our poll with all nominees, recording hundreds of votes each.

However, when we narrowed the poll down to the Top 10 restaurants in Tipperary, Parkers and Chez Hans began to dominate and at one point on Sunday night only 15 votes separated them. Parkers were the eventual winners with nearly 1,000 votes.

The winner of the dinner for two voucher to the value of €100 at Clonmel Park Hotel is Pamela Ryan. Contact dylan.white@iconicnews.ie or 052-6172535 to claim your prize.

Congratulations to both and stay tuned for more competitions in the run up to Christmas.