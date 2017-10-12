Tipperary students Junior Certificate Business Studies success honoured by Waterford Institute of Technology and Business Studies Teachers Association of Ireland

218 students from schools across the south east - Waterford County (36), Waterford City (25), Tipperary (38), Carlow (20), Kilkenny (45), Wexford (54) – were honoured for their Business Studies success at an awards ceremony in Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) Arena recently.

WIT, in association with the Business Studies Teachers Association of Ireland (BSTAI), hosted the special awards night for secondary school students who received an A grade in their Junior Certificate higher level Business Studies this year.

The 13th annual awards ceremony was attended by proud students, parents, business studies teachers and school principals.

The ceremony celebrated and recognised excellence in Junior Certificate Business Studies.

The Tipperary schools honoured included Carrick-on-Suir’s Scoil Mhuire; Tipperary Town’s St. Ailbe's, The Abbey CBS, and St. Anne’s Secondary School; Rockwell College; Presentation Secondary School Thurles; Clonmel’s Presentation, Loreto, High School CBS, and Gaelcholáiste Cheitinn; and Cashel Community School.

Chairman of BSTAI Pat Younger and President of WIT Prof Willie Donnelly presented the students with a certificate of achievement, while Business Studies teachers received recognition plaques.

Dr. Thomas O’Toole, Head of School of Business at WIT, said: “In time we hope to welcome these students back to WIT as undergraduates in one of our many business courses.”

