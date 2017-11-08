PHOTOS: Success for Tipperary club at home and in the United Kingdom

County Masters Cross Country Championship

New Dundrum AC member John Shanahan won gold in the under 23 race at the County Masters Cross Country Championship recently.

Five Dundrum AC ladies competed at the Thurles Crokes grounds in dry conditions over a flat and good surface. Dymphna Ryan was 2nd overall and won silver in the over 35 category.

7th Mairead Julian who was just short of an over 40 medal. Making her debut in cross country was 10th Catherine Fogarty, followed by 12th Martha Quirke and just back from maternity leave was 13th Karen Ryan. Dymphna, Mairead and Catherine won silver in the team event, just one point shy of gold.

12 Dundrum AC athletes took part in the men's race. First home for the club and continuing his strong streak of running in cross country was 3rd overall Gareth McGlinchey who won bronze in the over 35 category. Dermot Hayes was 4th overall and won gold in the over 50 category.

Other results included 9th Paudie Coen and 13th Michael Ryan. James Ryan had a great race to place 15th overall and won bronze in the over 50 category. He was followed by 20th Michèal Coen, 23rd John Kelly, 29th Michael Moore and 32nd Donal Keane. Liam Butler had a great race to place 34th overall and won gold in the over 60 category. Next was 37th Ruaidhri Devitt and 49th PJ Holmes. In the over 35 to 45 team event, Gareth McGlinchey, Paudie Coen, Michael Ryan and Michèal Coen won silver. In the over 50 team event, Dermot Hayes, James Ryan and Michael Moore won gold.

County Juvenile Cross Country Relay Championships

Five Dundrum AC teams took part in the County Juvenile Cross Country Relay Championships in Thurles recently.

First off was the club’s under 10 girls were Emma Kingstone led them out and Sophie Moynihan ran the second leg. Ruby Kelly ran the third leg and Roisin Ferncombe brought them home for the silver medals.

The boys under 10 team were led out by Tommy O’Connor with Cathal Heney taking the second leg. Conor O’Donnell ran the third leg and Daniel Ryan brought them home for the bronze medals.

In the under 12 girls race, first leg runner Millie Kelly suffered a fall at the first bend but got up to hand over the baton in third place. Paula Quirke moved up to second and on the third leg Shannon O’Grady held that spot. Aisling De Cruis came under pressure in the last leg but ran on strongly to secure the bronze medals.

In the boys under 12 race, Shane Buckley got them off to a great start and handed over in first position. Tadhg O’Donnell ran the second leg and handed over to Jack Heffernan for the third. Aidan Skeffington ran the fourth to bring the team home in second place for silver medals.

In the girls under 14 race, Lorna Ryan handed the baton over in first place to Orla Ryan who ran strongly and passed to Kate Guilfoyle with Kate Ferncombe taking the last leg. The team was always in contention but had to settle for 4th place in the end.

Leeds Abbey Dash 10k

Dundrum AC’s Kevin Moore recorded a personal best time of 31:03 in the Leeds Abbey Dash 10k in the United Kingdom recently. Kevin placed 35th in a very strong field.

Dublin City Marathon

Five Dundrum AC athletes took part in the Dublin City Marathon recently. First home for the club in a personal best time of 3:05:51 was Linda Grogan. Linda placed 32nd lady overall and 9th lady aged 35-39. Next was Paudie Coen in a time of 3:29:50 and was the 605th man aged 35-39. Making her debut over the marathon distance was Ali O'Connor in a time of 3:32:35. Ali was the 328th lady aged 30-34.

Teresa O'Connor finished in 3:47:42 and was 161st lady aged 40-44. Mary Kennedy crossed the line in 3:53:47 and was 177th lady aged 35-39.