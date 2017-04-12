First Garda Hurling Blitz for the Clonmel District is a great success

Two hundred national school children participated in the first ever Clonmel Garda District National School Hurling Blitz at Monroe GAA Centre outside Clonmel last Wednesday

Fifteen teams from fourteen schools across the district competed in three competitions - a Cup Competition which was won by St. Mary’s CBS, Clonmel; a Shield Competition which was won by Holy Trinity National School, Fethard, and a Plate Competition which was won by Lisronagh National School.

The player of each tournament received a sports voucher. The winning schools also received a framed signed Tipperary jersey for their school.

During the day the pupils also participated in a skills session with county players Dan McCormack, John Bubbles O'Dwyer, Joe O'Dwyer; All Ireland Minor winning goal keeper Ciaran Barrett; county footballer Paddy Codd; Tipperary coach Declan Fanning and former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins. This was a tremendous success and went down well with all the school children.

A barbecue was also held for the children and refreshments for adults.

County Chairman Michael Burke' County Secretary Tim Floyd and County Development Officer Dinny Maher were also present.

Clonmel District Garda Superintendent William Leahy said: "Great credit goes to John O'Keeffe, GAA Development Officer for South Tipperary , who organised this event with the Gardaí and who has shown tremendous enthusiasm throughout the organisation and the event itself.

"Thanks is offered to all businesses who sponsored the event; Comeragh College, Carrick on Suir, for the release of Dan McCormack and Paddy Codd for the day; and Patrician Presentation Fethard for the release of Tipp FM's Ian O'Connor for the day.

"It is our intention to run this event on an annual basis."