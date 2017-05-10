PHOTO GALLERY: Tipperary athletes are medal winners at Community Games Finals

Community Games celebrated their Golden Jubilee year and securing a three year sponsorship from Aldi Ireland with the first of two National Finals held in the NSC, Abbotstown, on Saturday last May 6.



Tipperary were well represented among top class competitors from all over Ireland and succeeded in winning gold medals in three events.

Edel Daly, Roscrea had an amazing swim to win gold in girls u16 freestyle swimming event following winning silver u14 last year.

Ellen Buckley, Powerstown Lisronagh won her heat in u16 butterfly, her brother Michael also qualified for the final of u16 backstroke.



All swimmers did very well considering they were opposed by some of the top graded swimmers in the country.

Roscrea won the u11 mini rugby defeating Cavan 5-2 in the semi final and Kildare 3-2 in an exciting final.

Roscrea then completed their golden hat trick winning the girls u12 7-a-side soccer with a 3-2 defeat of Donegal in the semi final and 2-0 v Mayo in the final.



Silver medals won by both Boys and Girls u13 Table Tennis Teams from Cloughjordan and u15 Girls Futsal Team from Newport.

Pewter medals won by u12 boys cross country team consisting of Brian Tobin, James Tobin, Dara Kennedy all Newport and Odhran McGrath, Clerihan.



Boys u14 Cross Country team included J.P. Anglim, Rosegreen and Peter Heaney, New Inn along with Michael Fitzgerald and Dayle O’Meara, Roscrea qualified for the final narrowly missing out on medals.

All competitors enjoyed the experience of participating in the National Sports Campus which is very impressive.



Well done to everybody who took part.

Thanks to parents, managers, and all volunteers who make community games so special.