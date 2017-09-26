OEEsystems International, Clonmel

OEEsystems International work with high volume progressive manufacturers who are looking to increase capacity, reduce costs, improve quality and drive operational excellence.

OEEsystems work with leading Irish brands including C&C, Keelings, Aurivo and Cork Plastics as well as international companies such as Xerox, Coopervision, GE, Solvay and Schneider Electric.

OEEsystems intuitive software allows customers to present their production metrics like never before. The solution also gives greater control of their process by highlighting issues in real-time, enabling the right response.

Powerful root cause analysis dashboard help drive continuous improvement.

With OEEsystems you have access to good OEE advice from an experienced OEEsystems International team.