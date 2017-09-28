FOH Financial Limited, Clonmel

FOH Financial Limited was established in 2006 by Frances O’Hanlon, who has over 25 years experience in the financial services industry.

FOH Financial Limited are based at 6 Dr. Croke Place, Clonmel, with a client base nationwide. They are Independent financial advisors who deal with the various aspects of their client’s finances as their lives evolve, be they personal or business clients.

“Our independence is important to us and it should be important to you, we provide our clients with a doorway to some of the best financial advice and products available in the market.

“Best advice and customer care are at the core of our beliefs - this is not just lip service, the proof being 99% of our clients are referred from existing clients or fellow professionals such as accountants and solicitors,” Frances adds.

FOH Financial Limited is regulated the Central Bank of Ireland. Call 052-6129487. Fax 052-6129497. Website: www.foh.ie.