Clonmel Park Hotel hosts cyclists remembering Captain Dara Fitzpatrick and Rescue 116 crew

Clonmel Park Hotel were delighted to host ‘4 Days in September’, a group of friends that decided to complete a cycle around Ireland in memory of the crew who tragically lost their lives when Rescue 116 crashed off the coast of Mayo, recently.

Day one remembered Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, day two Winch Operator Paul Ormsby, day three Winchman Ciarán Smith and day four Captain Mark Duffy.

The group stopped into Clonmel Park Hotel for lunch before continuing on their journey.

