Award winning bluegrass band to take Clonmel by storm

Five piece highly acclaimed Jeff Scroggins and Colorado Bluegrass Band are set to take Bakers Bar in Clonmel by storm on Wednesday 1st March.

The group have been at the forefront of the Western bluegrass scene since their formation, winning multiple awards for their ‘bluegrass explosion’ and ‘high altitude bluegrass’ performances.

The group tours coast-to-coast in the United States, Canada and Europe, performing over 200 shows each year, with their stop off in Clonmel a big scoop for bluegrass lovers in the town.

Tickets are €15 from Hearns Hotel and online at tickets.ie.