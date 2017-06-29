Wonderful programme of events in Clonmel Junction Festival

Clonmel Junction Festival (CJF17) is set to bring a diverse and unique programme to the town next week.

Carefully curated around the theme of the Black Sheep, festival goers will have the opportunity to experiment as well as experience something new and completely different.

One of the most sought after shows in Ireland and the only Irish performance in 2017, CJF17 will present the award-winning Swan Lake/Loch na hEala by Teac Damsa a magical adaptation of one of the most famous of all ballets, Swan Lake.

Michael Keegan-Dolan has forged a searing new vision for the beloved tale, creating a world of magical realism, powerful imagery and potent storytelling, rooted in a place where ancient Irish mythology and modern Ireland meet.

The Dublin-based band Slow Moving Clouds has created a new score that combines Nordic and Irish traditional music with minimalist and experimental influences.

The extensive music programme will feature This is the Kit, Martin Hayes and David Power, Lankum (formerly Lynched), Crash Ensemble and Sam Amidon, Kate Ellis and Yuki Numata Resnick, Talos, Aine Cahill, AE MAK, R.S.A.G., Daithi and much more.

CJF17 will present The Cave, three intimate music events in Mitchelstown Cave on July 7/8/9. Featured in this series are Peter Broderick, Loah, Jesca Hoop, Rosie Carney, Marc O’Reilly and Brigid Mae Power.

Compagnia TPO from Italy bring their wonderful family show Kindur – The Adventurous life of Icelandic Sheep. Telling the story of the sheep through three dancers who involve the audience and encourage them to become part of the flock, it promises to be a truly immersive show for both children and family.

The Black Sheep Artist-in-Residency programme will feature knitwear designer Katie Hanlan, visual art organization Lay of the Land, graffiti artist James Earley and Ireland’s premiere contemporary music group Crash Ensemble.

Over the course of the week, these incredible artists will create work that responds to the theme and the landscape in Clonmel.

At the weekend, festival goers will find a 12-foot Gramophone by Donnacha Cahill – audio-visual sculpture - moving around the town and surrounding areas.

Audiences will be able to interact with the steel Gramophone, weighing over a tonne at various locations and can receive updates on it’s location by following our social media channels

Joanne Condon of Kyle Lane (furniture upcycling company) will create an outdoor installation entitled Balloon Herd, that will see buildings around Clonmel decorated with large-scale balloon installations.

Yvonne McGuinness returns to the well to perform with her new piece, exploring themes of femininity, ritual and relationship to place.

Working with dancer Liv O’Donoghue and the guardian of the well David Flannery, the artists combines real and fictive performances and stagings that create an immersive installation at Scot’s Church.

Cahir natives The Project Twins together with artist Peter Nash will create a new exhibition entitled Exit Strategy.

The work will look at notions of identity, herd mentality and despair. Through the use of humour and subtle alterations of familiar visual references, the artists create a playful sense of unease and uncertainty in the exhibition.

Clonmel resident Donal O’Ceilleachair of Anu Productions together with the Narrow Space will present the film ‘From the Land of Muscrai’ as a continuous loop and an accompanying exhibition by the featured artists.

The film explores the works of contemporary artists living in Muscrai Gaeltacht of West County Cork, tracing the links between their work and the landscape that inspires them in a colourful, multi-faceted exploration of the artistic process.

The Black Sheep Café will be home to an exhibition that will feature work from Katie Hanlan, Sound Works by Crash Ensemble, LIT Black Sheep Perspective and much more.

The GLUT team will be on hand serving delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner plus some special events with Tipperary food producers.

Test Copy, a new play by Tipperary native Roseanna Purcell is set in an explosive school environment, where a culture of organized fights provides the on-site entertainment, follows Louise Fennessy, a transition year student and her experiences.

Alsa Productions presents Swim/Stroke an intimate exploration of one woman’s experience of surviving a stroke and defying the odds to regain her strength and independence.

Performed by her nephew and drawing on her love of swimming, jazz and cats, Swim/Stroke used original music, text, projections and voice recordings to tell this story of hope and defiance.

Fishamble presents The Humours of Bandon a coming of age story, full of heart, humour and wisdom, for anyone who has a childhood passion that threatened to overwhelm their life.

Comedy will be presented by local comedy rap duo, The 2 Johnnies, in their first full length live show to date.

The pair have been a viral success on social media were their videos have been viewed over a million times. Cork based sketch comedy trio CCCahoots will also present their touring show at CJF17.

Clonmel native Roz Purcell will present a raw food demonstration in The Apple Farm on Saturday afternoon. The Sugar Plum Fairy Trail will also be installed in the Plum orchard there for the week and free for the public to access.

The Camida Street Party will take to the Narrow Street on theWednesday, Thursday and Friday of the festival providing free lunchtime entertainment.

Free Family Fun will take place in Kickham Barracks on Saturday and Sunday from 1pm featuring the music from Mochoiri and RITHIM together with Circus performances from the Fanzini Brothers.

One of the unique highlights of the day will see a spinner from S Twists Wools and black sheep from the Knockraffon Farm combine to create something truly original for the festival, while Katie Hanlan will be presenting crochet workshops. GLUT will present the Black Sheep Earth Oven Feast on Saturday evening at 9pm and the Black Sheep Barbecue takes place on Sunday between 6-8pm.

The Black Sheep-themed Sing Along Social will wrap up the festival. Singers and non-singers are encouraged to join the non-commitment choir where words and music is provided.The Clonmel Junction Festival kicks off next week and promises an array of wonderful entertainment around the town.