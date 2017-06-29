Eurovision magic in Carrick-on-Suir at Rising Stars end-of-year show

The great songs of the Eurovision Song Contest were celebrated by the talented young singers and dancers of Carrick-on-Suir's Rising Stars Variety Group at their end of year shows last week.

The popular Variety Group staged four end of year shows at the Greenschool CBS between Monday, June 19 and last Thursday, June 29.

Eighty boys and girls performed on stage each night, and kicking off the four nights of entertainment were the Rising Stars youngest performers, the three and four year old kids, who had their own variety show on Monday, June 19.

The Eurovision was the theme for the three shows staged by the variety group's older performers.

Irish Eurovision winners "Rock 'n Roll Kids" and"All Kinds of Everything" were among the famous songs performed along with UK winning songs "Making Your Mind Up", "Puppet on a String" and "Love Shine a Light".

The Variety Group's senior girls tap and salsa danced to the much loved 1950s Italian Eurovision song "Volare" to while another group performed a hip hop dance to the Swedish 2012 winner "Euphoria". The shows were the culmination of months of classes and rehearsals by the Variety Group's membertutored by Megan and Ruth Raggett and their mother Mala. Rising Stars Variety Group is now taking a break for the summer. Its weekly classes at the Greenschool will resume in September.