Top business award for Sam McCauley Chemists

Sam McCauley Chemists has been named as one of Ireland’s ‘Best Managed’ companies in the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards Programme.

The company, which demonstrated superior business performance for the ninth year running, was recognised at an awards gala dinner in Dublin.

The awards event in Dublin’s Convention Centre marked the ninth year of the Deloitte Best Managed Companies awards programme, in association with Barclays Bank Ireland. The awards were attended by over 900 people from the Irish business community.

The awards recognises indigenous Irish companies across Ireland which are operating at the highest levels of business performance. The network of 127 Best Managed Companies now employs over 60,000 people around the country and has a combined turnover of almost €11bn. Recognising the importance of overseas markets for Irish companies, the Best Managed Companies also recorded an average growth in sales of 44% over the last three years.

Commenting on the award, Patrick McCormack, Managing Director of Sam McCauley Chemists Ltd said that he was “delighted to accept this important accolade on behalf of all the Management and Staff of the Company. This prestigious award was a validation and recognition of the commitment to excellence that permeates Sam McCauley Chemists Group, with the ultimate objective always focused on exceeding the customers’ expectations”.

Sixteen companies from around Ireland were awarded “Best Managed” status for the first time this year, following a detailed qualification and judging process. This took into consideration the complete performance of the business, looking beyond the finances at criteria such as operational excellence, strategy and human resource processes.