Impressive family home on 3.5 acres

Crow Corner

Bannixtown

Sherry Fitzgerald Power & Walsh are delighted to present this superb detached bungalow extending to approximately 127 sq m/1367 sq ft on approximately 1.42 hectares/3.5 acres of land in a lovely setting convenient to both Fethard and Clonmel.

This wonderful family home boasts an efficient, modern layout that maximises the space; it enjoys an array of features and bright airy rooms.

Crow Corner is in turn key condition.

Viewers of this outstanding family home will surely appreciate that it offers all the ingredients for family living as it is designed and finished around today’s lifestyle specifications.

It is ideally located in a countrywide setting yet within easy distance of all essential amenities.

Outside the property has 3.5 acres of land, two garden sheds and includes patio space with stunning views of the surrounding countryside providing a wonderful backdrop to this home.

Crow Corner is less than 10 minute drive from Fethard and 25 minutes drive from Clonmel.

The BER rating is D2.

Viewing strongly recommended.

For further information, please contact Sherry FitzGerald Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street on 052 6170720 or email at info@sherryfitzclonmel.ie