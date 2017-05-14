Learn how to keep your business green at Tipp conference

Sustainable technology in the transport sector and business in general has provided for significant savings on costs and improvements in efficiency.

The National Sustainable Transport & Business Conference takes place in LIT, Thurles on May 25th.

Potential opportunities for your business together with Case Studies which showcase the successful implementation of Sustainable Business and Transport initiatives will be presented.

Hosted by Tipperary Green Business Network in conjunction with the Tipperary Energy Agency and the EPA Green Business Programme, the Sustainable Transport and Business Conference will feature key insights from thought leaders and service providers.

Case studies from business and sectoral leaders will also be presented on the benefits of sustainable transport initiatives and more sustainable business practices. An exhibition area will showcase sustainable transport and business solution providers, research and innovation initiatives, sustainable energy technologies and more.

When asked why local business should attend, Sean O’ Farrell, Chairperson of the Tipperary Green Business Network said: “This is a great opportunity for businesses of all sizes and types to learn from other businesses about the benefits and opportunities which can be associated with sustainable transport and business management”.

All businesses and interested members of the public are welcome to attend this conference. There is no charge to attend, but booking is essential. For more information or to book a place visit http://bit.ly/GreenTipp17

If you wish to exhibit at the conference, please contact the Tipperary Green Business Network on info@tgbn.ie

This conference is sponsored by Calor, Future Renewables Eco PLC and Gas Networks Ireland and is supported by the Local Enterprise Office, Tipperary, (LEO) and Tipperary Co. Council.

For more information on Tipperary Green Business Network, Tipperary Energy Agency and the Green Business programme, visit http://www.tgbn.ie, http://tippenergy.ie and http://greenbusiness.ie