Cahir's Alissa wins through to the final of 'The Soloist'

It was fantastic to hear that Alissa Keating's performance of part of ‘Your World’ from ‘The Little Mermaid’ in The Mill Theatre Dundrum Dublin on last Sunday saw her through to the Final of ‘The Soloist’.

Alissa was one of 40 performers selected from 300 to get to the semi final. That performance earned Alissa one of the 14 places to sing in the Final which also took place on the night.

The competition for the Final was amazing and very strong with top performers from all over Ireland taking part. On this occasion Alissa wasn't lucky enough to come out on top but she wishes the joint winners of ‘The Soloist’ Ross Scanlon & Katie Weir all the best as they go on to perform with the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland. Alissa along with other talented, young performers from all over Tipperary take to the stage this Thursday, Friday & Saturday in The Excel Theatre where they take part in the musical ‘Broadway’. If you would like to see them see perform tickets on sale now from the Excel Box office.

Well done to Alissa, it's a very busy week for her with Leaving Cert results today, Wednesday and a Show opening tomorrow Thursday. We wish her all the cast of ‘Broadway’ all the best.