Dan Shanahan meets Carrick on Suir TY students

Above: Back: Principal Billy O'Farrell, Odhran O'Shea, Second Year Student of the Year; Jack Keane, Junior Student of the Year; John Lyons, Senior Student of the Year; and Student of the Year sponsor, chairperson of Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union, Ray Power. Seated: First Year Students of the Year (shared) Liam Eachthigeran and Odhran O'Shea with guest speaker, Waterford All-Star Hurler and selector Dan Shanahan.

CBS Secondary School TY students in Carrick-on-Suir shared and promoted the benefits of their Transition Year experiences in the company of special guest, Waterford hurling selector and former player Dan Shanahan, along with their families, students and teachers at the end of the school term in May.

Each student gave short talks on their assignments, work placements, travels, challenges and their commitment to earning the Gaisce Awards at Bronze and Silver level.

They enjoyed the variety of activities offered, and they all agreed the year was an enriching experience, giving them a taste of life beyond academia and an insight into the business world and taking in valuable community work with the elderly through the Meals on Wheels programme.

They learned how to cook and bake with the help of Ms. Holden in Scoil Mhuire, completed the computer ECDL course, enjoyed work placements in the army, large companies and local businesses, fund raised for charities, travelled abroad, took on the role of ‘big brother’ for the First Year students and successfully managed the school bank under the guidance of Bank of Ireland Carrick branch manager and school bank co-ordinator.

Principal Billy O’Farrell commended the students and thanked all the teachers and parents who participated in many of the afterschool projects.

He spoke of how they had matured and welcomed all challenges, and how well they had represented their school to the wider community.

Deputy Principal Myles Mitchell praised and congratulated the students, saying they were always respectful and well behaved, especially on trips abroad. They successfully integrated into the community and workplaces and were always motivated and happy to learn new skills and help others.

Dan Shanahan, one of Waterford’s greatest hurlers and current selector for the Waterford senior hurling team, who he said, "represented his club and county with great pride and humility".

Dan talked about his sporting career and the strict discipline of regular training and healthy lifestyle choices needed to maintain fitness levels and success, emphasising the fun and great bonding aspect of it all. He congratulated the TY students on their great achievements throughout the year and praised them for the striking video they produced on mental health issues.

Dan spoke openly of his own experiences and the need for people to talk and share their worries with family, trusted friends and teammates. "Everyone is different, be there for them," he advised.

Dan Shanahan was delighted to present the end of year awards to students in all categories and age groups alongside Raymond Power, chairman of Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union, which sponsors the Students of the Year awards with an added special bursary for the Senior Student of the Year.