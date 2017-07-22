Tennis Ireland chief to open Carrick on Suir courts

Tennis Ireland CEO Richard Fahey will officially open the new tennis courts at Castleview Lawn Tennis Club in Carrick-on-Suir this Sunday, July 23 at 2pm.

Munster Tennis Ireland President Shane Cooke will also attend the event and the Club's Academy members will play exhibition matches. Food and refreshments will be served.

All are welcome to join Castleview LTC members at this special occasion.

The Club's agm takes place in the clubhouse a few days later on Thursday, July 27 at 8pm.

In other Castleview LTC news, Geraldine Everett's Captains Prize tournament was played in glorious sunshine on Sunday. Laura Diffily and Alfie Brophy defeated Michelle Murphy and Tom Everett to win the tournament. The beaten semi-finalists were Bridget O'Dwyer and Brian Phelan.

The Club thanks Geraldine for organising the competition and supplying great prizes, all the participants and all who donated food.

Castleview players are reminded that Tramore Senior Open Week runs from Sunday, August 6 to Sunday, August 13. Closing date for entries is Sunday, July 30. Supervision of junior players at the Club is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1pm to 5pm.