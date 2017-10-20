Dog attacks in Carrick-on-Suir park

A Tipperary Co. Council dog warden is to be deployed to patrol Carrick-on-Suir's Town Park after a councillor complained of dogs attacking other dogs in the park.

Co. Council Environment Department officials gave a committment to ask a dog warden to patrol Towns Park over a number of days at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's latest monthly meeting.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke had told the officials consituents brought to his attention that people were unleashing dogs from their leads while walking them in the park and they were attacking other people's dogs.