Carrick-on-Suir flood report sent back to OPW for clarifications

Tipperary Co. Council has postponed its planned workshop with local councillors about the OPW's report into the causes of the flooding that devastated Carrick-on-Suir during the Christmas holiday period in 2016.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan told The Nationalist that the Co. Council received the OPW flood report but has sent report back to the OPW to seek clarifications on a number of technical issues.

He said he met local councillors to explain to them the Council's decision to send the flood report back to the OPW.

The private workshop to explain the report's contents was to take place ahead of the Council's October meeting that was on Thursday. It will be re-scheduled when the report returns to the Council and the OPW responds to the local authority's queries.

Local councillors have criticised the length of time it has taken for the OPW to produce the flood report.