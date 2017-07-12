Cashel post office is suffering from damp and action needs to be taken to ensure the continuation of a local service that began in the 17th century, according to one local councillor.

Cashel's post office is an attractive period building from the 1930s and a protected structure.

Following correspondence from Cllr Tom Wood relating to resolving the extensive dampness in the post office, Mr Enda Kelly, Regional Manager with responsibility for the office writes: “With regards to your query, we can definitely rule out the OPW as potentially having responsibility in this situation. The premises is owned by An Post and leased to the Postmaster. The issue is whether whatever needs to be done is the responsibility of An Post, the owner, or the Postmaster to whom the building is leased. I will get back to you again very soon.”

Cllr Wood believes that the interior damp relates to the flat roof and contends that as structural works are needed the responsibility rests with An Post.

While researching the history of the Cashel office he found reference to the existance of a post office in the ancient city from 1655 and is aware that prior to the construction of the present office on the edge of Commandant P.J. Hogan Square, a post office existed for many decades at 68 Main Street, the stepped residence adjacent to the Bank of Ireland.

Hogan Square commemorates Paddy Hogan a drapers assistant at E.D. Ryans drapers premises on Friar Street, now Mr Mister. As a local IRA/ War of Independence leader, he was commandant of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Tipperary Brigade of the Volunteers. While on active service and sheltering in a house at Derryclooney, New Inn, Paddy was killed by a British military patrol during a gun battle in 1921.

Today the Courthouse, Garda Station and Technical School, all constructed on Hogan Square in the 1920s /1930s, are protected structures.

Attractive and historic items of street furniture often overlooked, according to Cllr Wood, are the pillar and post boxes located around the town. Such boxes were generally in use, since 1852 and enabled local residents to post letters in close proximity to home for collection on an almost daily basis by the familiar postman.

Of the five boxes surviving in Cashel the contents of three are still collected Monday to Friday. The free standing Edwardian pillar box at the Friar Street/ Agars Lane junction, formerly positioned on the Main Street/ Bank Place junction, dates to around 1905 and was manufactured by Mc Dowell, Stevan & Company Ltd. London & Glasgow. A large Edwardian wall box, c1905 and manufactured by W.T Allen & Company, London, is located at the top of John Street while a third Edwardian letter box from that same period is in Ladyswell. A large wall mounted Saorstat Eireann (Irish Free State) wall box, c1930, on the Cashel Palace Hotel wall comes from the foundary operated by Jessop Davis, Enniscorthy, between 1890 and 1964. A second Saorstat Eireann post box set into the wall at the junction of Boherclough/ The Green also dates from around 1930.