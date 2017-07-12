Cashel girl plays hockey for Ireland

Well done to Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel (in action above) who played on the Irish U18 hockey team at a three-match tournament in Scotland from July 7 to 9.

The Irish team defeated Scotland in the three matches - 3-1 in the first match and Caoimhe scored a goal; 3-0 in the second match and Caoimhe was awarded MVP (Most Valued Player); and 2 -1 in the final match.

The team are heading to Barcelona later this month as Ireland participate in a 6 Nations tournament.