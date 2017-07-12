Cashel girl plays hockey for Ireland
Caoimhe Perdue scores for the national team
Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel in action against Scotland
Well done to Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel (in action above) who played on the Irish U18 hockey team at a three-match tournament in Scotland from July 7 to 9.
The Irish team defeated Scotland in the three matches - 3-1 in the first match and Caoimhe scored a goal; 3-0 in the second match and Caoimhe was awarded MVP (Most Valued Player); and 2 -1 in the final match.
The team are heading to Barcelona later this month as Ireland participate in a 6 Nations tournament.
