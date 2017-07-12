Cashel girl plays hockey for Ireland

Caoimhe Perdue scores for the national team

Cashel girl plays hockey for Ireland

Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel in action against Scotland

Well done to Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel (in action above) who played on the Irish U18 hockey team at a three-match tournament in Scotland from July 7 to 9.

The Irish team defeated Scotland in the three matches - 3-1 in the first match and Caoimhe scored a goal; 3-0 in the second match and Caoimhe was awarded MVP (Most Valued Player); and 2 -1 in the final match.

The team are heading to Barcelona later this month as Ireland participate in a 6 Nations tournament.