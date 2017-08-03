Cashel's Bolton Exhibition Centre open in 2018

The proposed exhibition centre or 'window to the Bolton Library collection,' could be open for next year's tourist season, according to Cllr Tom Wood.

At the July Cashel Tipperary Municipal District Meeting the Cashel councillor sought an update on progress to date on the establishment of the Exhibition Centre at the former motor tax office on Friar Street. The promised exhibition centre would facilitate the return and display of books and other historic material previously housed in the Bolton Library but now located at the university of Limerick.

As part of the arrangement between the Church of Ireland and the University of Limerick it was agreed that the University would cooperate with the Office of Public Works and Tipperary County Council towards providing a 'window on the Bolton collection' in Cashel, it's home town since the 1730s.

In reply to his motion at the council meeting, Cllr Wood was informed that a Memorandum of Understanding had been signed between the Council and the Office of Public Works to make available the former Motor Tax Office for that purpose. Both parties are in regular contact and are currently awaiting the draft layout plan for the exhibition centre.

Welcoming the response Cllr Wood said, “I understand that the OPW has set aside funding for the project while the Library at the University of Limerick has reported serious progress in the restoration of some of the books and would be in a position to provide material for an exhibition next year. Its expected that the centre, in a prime location on Friar Street, would be staffed by the Office of Public Works and would provide a valued addition to Cashel's story.”