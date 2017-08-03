Darkness into Light - €31,125 raised in Cashel

The Darkness Into Light Committee of Cashel presented Pieta House with a cheque of €31,125 last Friday evening at the events venue Cashel Rugby Club.

The organisers would like to thank all the great participants, supporters and sponsors who made this a unique experience a special morning last May to remember."

Pictured above - Front: Cher Quinlan, Johnny Togher (Pieta House). Back: Killian Darcy, Alison de Vere Hunt, Declan FitzGerald (Chairman DIL Cashel), Bernie Ryan and Faye Ryan. Missing committee members from photo: Jackie Kennedy, Brendan Ryan, Liam Ryan and Declan Burges.