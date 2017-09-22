Iconic Cashel Arts Festival puts special emphasis on the community

Cashel Arts Festival is a four day festival taking place annually in the town of Cashel, famous for the iconic heritage site, The Rock of Cashel.

The heritage sites in the town form a dramatic backdrop to the fine selection of arts events which take place during this Autumn festival.

The festival places great emphasis on the importance of extending the benefits of the arts to all through free events and by working with the community and indeed community groups on specific curated projects. The festival has strong links with the community, local schools and businesses.

The Cashel Arts festival team is delighted to present the 15th Cashel Arts Festival which has its launch this Thursday night at the Rock of Cashel. The launch is followed by a performance of ‘My Real Life’, an Eoin Colfer play starring Don Wycherley in Brú Ború at 8.30pm. The festival runs from Thursday 21 st - Sunday 24 th of September.

This weekend packed with events to suit all ages and interests is the culmination of hard work, dedication and vision on the part of the entirely voluntary committee. We would also like to sincerely thank our sponsors, who include local business, The Arts Council, Tipperary County Council and others without whom the festival could not happen.

One of the central themes of the festival this year is ‘Home’, and this is reflected in the photographs on display in shop windows following a project with UK based artists French & Mottershead in the five participating shops – Cashel Flowers, Daverns, Kujawiak, Grogan’s Café and Ice Cream Parlour and Martin O’Dwyers (family butcher).

Fethard based artist Patricia Looby has also been exploring this theme through a series of workshops and the work of the participants will be displayed in the Chapter House during the festival and Patricia will also have some pieces on display in the Rock of Cashel.

Lynn Kirkham will feature on the Plaza from Thursday to Sunday creating a large Willow Sculpture with participation by the public welcomed.

Chairperson Anne Marie O’Donnell says - “our festival offers a juxtaposition of the modern and ancient, the old and the new and the traditional and the innovative. Our programme contains music, dance, visual arts, film, craft, politics, performance, poetry and drama, taking in a range of styles, outlooks and genres but all drawn together taking their place in the Cashel traditions and sites of culture and learning.”

The festival incorporates Culture Night on Friday, 22nd September and there’s a wonderful variety of free events taking place throughout the town including film and music at the Rock of Cashel, fire breathers at Brú Ború, children’s concert and poetry recital, Manchán Magan’s Gaeilge Tamagotchi, and opening of Artist Marie O’Driscoll’s exhibition in the Library (her painting, ‘The Cashel Rock’ is featured on the cover of the festival brochure. During the day on Saturday there are workshops for young and old as well as theatre in Cashel Courthouse where ‘Fr. Barry and the Workhouse Master’ will be staged at 11.30am and 4pm.

A talk by Manchán Magan with Annie Dalton takes place in the yellow stripe tent in the cathedral grounds at 4.30pm.

On Saturday night there’s an opportunity to attend two very special events – firstly our inaugural Bolton Lecture at St. John’s Cathedral, John Street which will be given by Middle East correspondent Robert Fisk and later an acoustic gig by Steve & Joe Wall of the Stunning and The Walls at Brú Ború.

Sunday sees another variety of workshops from Yoga to Mask Making and the Food & Craft fair at Cashel Palace grounds incorporating an ice sculpture with Daniel Doyle, who created the marvellous sand sculpture on the plaza last year.

Mikey Ryan’s will also host a gig with Wexford based ‘Corner Boy’ in the afternoon. Author Mark Graham will speak in the Chapterhouse at 4pm and the festival closes with Coda from Westport at the Rock of Cashel on Sunday evening.

Please see our website cashelartsfest.com, our brochure, and follow us on Face Book and Twitter for further details.