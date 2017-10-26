24hour TennisAthon in Cashel

Larkspur Park are delighted to host a TennisAthon in aid of Breakthrough Cancer Research.

All members are being encouraged to become involved in the event taking place on November 11 and starting at 2pm.

Jaco Oosthuysen is a coach at Larkspur Park who works with both adults and children. He is the organisor of this event and has the backing of the Junior Tennis and all Park committees.

There are a number of members of Larkspur who have been affected personally by cancer and a large number of families have also had a family member fall ill to this disease so there is tremendous support for an event like this.

The tennis committee of Larkspur Park are a very committed hard working team and have previously fundraised successfully for other local charities including Down Syndrome, Scoil Aonghusa and Scoil Chormaic who cater for mild, moderate and severe handicapped children.