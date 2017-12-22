€7,000 funding for Cottage Rescue

A Cashel animal welfare group has been awarded a government grant to help carry out it's work.

Cottage Rescue, Longfield, Cashel, has been granted €7,000 as part of some 111 grants from the Department of Agriculture.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., announced funding awards of €2,560,000 to 111 animal welfare organisations throughout the country involved in protecting animal welfare.

The payments will be made with immediate effect.

The Minister said that “it gives me great pleasure in awarding this funding which marks the largest allocation of funding by my Department to animal welfare organisations’.

The Minister went on to acknowledge that “these bodies provide a great service to the community in their work in safeguarding animals.”